Mars Petcare will be marketing the beta version of a new Iams mobile app called NOSEiD for tracking lost pets; beta downloads will be mostly contained to the Nashville-Franklin-Murfreesboro MSA.
Pet food brand, Iams — whose food products in the U.S. and in non-European countries are manufactured by Mars, Incorporated — is making NOSEiD available partly by way of Mars Petcare locations. The app’s beta format was launched on Tuesday, April 19, 2021, in honor of National Pet ID Week.
“Pets are irreplaceable family members, and with the NOSEiD app, we’re hoping to help keep more pets in their loving homes and out of shelters — taking another step toward our goal of ending pet homelessness,” Mars Petcare Vice President of Marketing Craig Neely said in a release.
Iams is one of over 50 Mars, Inc. brands like Pedigree and Whiskas. Mars has been operational for 85 years, and it now employs 85,000 people in more than 50 countries not only as a pet food provider but also a veterinary health provider via 2,000 pet hospitals.
NOSEiD uses first-in-kind noseprint identification algorithms that interface with smartphone technology to help identify lost dogs by their noses in the same way humans are identified by fingerprints. Iams claims noseprints are just as unique. NOSEiD is meant to supplement community support in reuniting lost pets with pet parents.
NOSEiD equips pet parents’ smartphones with the tools to build a pet profile that includes the noseprint and a physical description. The app also has an interactive map of lost dogs and a dog poster auto-generator. Dogs on the map will ideally have their own pet profiles.
Pet parents download the app from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, and prompts guide them through profiling their dog. If the dog goes missing, the pet parent can report the dog missing on the app, which will generate an alert distributed to all NOSEiD users in the community. If an app user finds the dog, he or she can browse dog profiles on the app and even scan the dog’s nose to match it to a profile. The app user can then connect with the pet parent via NOSEiD to reunite the pet and parent.
Iams claims this is an effort to support Mars Petcare’s international objective of ending pet homelessness. The brand has committed to collaborating with local animal shelters to educate pet parents on the value of NOSEiD and alternative solutions like microchipping. Iams also announced it will partner with local businesses in Nashville besides Mars Petcare, chiefly restaurants, groomers, dog walkers, shops and more as another way to spread the word about NOSEiD.
Those interested in the app can check on the progress of the beta stage to see if and when NOSEiD is available in their area by visiting the NOSEiD Facebook page or IAMS.com/NOSEiD.
Citing Petfinder, Iams said a third of pets will be lost at some point in their lives, which makes pet loss one of the most prolific crises to afflict households. They also use the same source to maintain that 10 million U.S. pets are reported either lost or stolen each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.