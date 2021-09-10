Local chain Martin’s Bar-B-Que is the latest Nashville favorite to open up shop at Nissan Stadium.
The new Martin’s outpost is located near Gate 2 in the facility's north end zone. It will be open during Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC games, as well as concerts and other events.
Martin’s will smoke meat for the location on-site. Items offered initially include smoked wings, barbecue nachos and a pulled pork sandwich.
Pat Martin opened the first Martin’s in Nolensville in 2006. There are currently seven locations in the Nashville area and out-of-state outposts in Louisville, Birmingham and Charleston.
“As a proud Titans season ticket holder since 1999 — game one, season one through today — it’s incredibly surreal for me to open a Martin’s at Nissan Stadium,” Martin said in a release. “For almost 15 years I’ve had the privilege of feeding the good people of Nashville, and this Titans partnership is the realization of a longtime dream. Seeing our smoker make its home right smack in the heart of the end zone, serving the best fans in the NFL cheering on the greatest team in the NFL while enjoying our BBQ is a crazy wonderful moment for me and my entire Martin’s family.”
Nissan Stadium has added other local food options in recent weeks, with the announcement that North Nashville-based pizza chain Slim & Husky’s would operate six stands around the stadium and hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl would open two locations. Local chef Deb Paquette is also offering food in the club level.
