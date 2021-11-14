Two days after school districts across the state were ordered to end mask requirements for students, staff and visitors through a bill signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee, the two school systems in Williamson County have been ordered by a federal judge to resume the mandate.
Judge Waverly Crenshaw of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee issued an injunction Sunday that stated schools must maintain requirements for face coverings effective immediately.
Lee had signed the bill Friday afternoon. A hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.
Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District were involved in a lawsuit filed by two families against the state of Tennessee.
The court identified the plaintiffs as families of a 13-year-old seventh-grader in a WCS school with Down syndrome and a 7-year-old second grader in the FSSD with type-1 diabetes. Families in Shelby and Knox counties are also part of the lawsuit.
Both districts in Williamson alerted families Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.