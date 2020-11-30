The powers that be at Vanderbilt University have shown a propensity to put up with a lot — including losing.
But in the midst of a second season without an SEC win, Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason was fired just one day after an embarrassing 41-0 loss to the Missouri Tigers. Offensive Coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim head coach until Mason’s permanent replacement is named.
Saturday’s loss — which featured the historic participation of female kicker Sarah Fuller — dropped Vanderbilt to 0-8 this year, and it marks the second time Mason has posted an 0-8 SEC record as head coach of the Commodores. He also had an 0-8 conference record in 2014, his first as head coach.
“On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program,” Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee said in a release. “Derek cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge. His tenure at Vanderbilt will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field, but in the classroom and as young people.
“While this was a difficult decision, I know this change is necessary. We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”
Very few people will find a bad word to say about Mason as a person. He was well-liked by the media. He was gracious enough to answer the hard questions after the blowouts and elated to hand out praise when the team was winning.
He was a great ambassador for Vanderbilt University and the kind of man any athletic director would be proud to have representing their school. However, on the field, the results just weren’t there, and the writing had been on the wall for some time.
Mason went 27-55 in seven seasons — all with losing records. He had a 10-46 mark in the SEC, and he led the ‘Dores to two bowl appearances — a 41-17 loss to N.C. State in the Independence Bowl in 2016 and a 45-38 loss to Baylor in the 2018 Texas Bowl.
Mason never found anywhere near the same success as his predecessor, James Franklin, who led Vandy to a 24-15 in three seasons with three bowl appearances — including two wins — and back-to-back nine-win seasons.
Vanderbilt was outscored 294-116 through eight games this season, including four losses by 33 or more points. Negatively impacted by personnel losses, the team wasn’t improving despite the breakout performance of true freshman quarterback Ken Seals and the emergence of Keyon Henry-Brooks in the backfield.
But it wasn’t all doom-and-gloom for Mason. Although there were seemingly only a handful to choose from, a few of Mason’s bright spots included his becoming just the second coach in school history to lead the Commodores to at least two bowl games and his guiding Vandy to three straight wins against in-state rival Tennessee for the first time in 89 years. The last three-game win streak came during a six-game VU win streak from 1920-1926.
Mason didn’t respond to a request for comment, but he did release a statement on his personal Twitter account, reflecting on his time in Nashville.
"It is with gratitude that I have served as the head football coach at Vanderbilt University, a world class institution, for the past seven years," Mason tweeted. "I am blessed to have worked alongside and built relationships with some of the finest and most dedicated coaches, staff and faculty in the nation.
"It has truly been my honor to have been given the opportunity to teach, mentor, champion and coach hundreds of Vanderbilt young men and one courageous female."
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
