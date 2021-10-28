SPONSORED BY ELEMENTS MASSAGE
If you’ve never tried one, or even asked about one, then this is the article for you! We’ll explain what an enhancement is, which enhancements we offer and why we think they’re amazing options. By the end of this post, you’ll know what they are and maybe have an idea of one or two you’d like to try!
What is a Massage Service Enhancement?
The Elements Massage® brand defines a massage service enhancement as a premium add-on service designed to make your custom therapeutic massage even better! Whether you add soothing aromatherapy, pain and stress relieving herbal enhancements, or cupping, an ancient practice believed to reduce toxins and inflammation, you will be giving yourself a little something extra during a time when you are, perhaps, most relaxed and open to receiving its benefits: during your massage appointment.
The AromaRitual® Service Enhancement
Aromatherapy has been used for thousands of years but has become more common in Western culture in recent decades. It’s no wonder that people love it. Unless you have sensitivities or aversions to specific (or all) aromas, the sensory experience is a pure pleasure. Elements Massage® studios use exclusive aromatherapy essences: blends of 100% pure and natural essential oils. They are much more pleasing and beneficial than artificial aromas, which do little more than scent the room.
To create the exclusive aromatherapy essences featured in our AromaRitual® service enhancement, the brand collaborated with Shankara Skin Care. This 2017 iSPA Innovate Award winner and philanthropic skincare company makes benefit-driven aromatherapy products inspired by the ancient Indian healing art, Ayurveda. As a company, they are devoted to spiritual, mental, and physical wellness. They also give 100% of their net profits to benefit groups like returning veterans' groups, educational groups, and organizations providing oxygen tanks and food to Covid-19 patients in India. (Learn more about Shankara and the remarkable way they make our aromatherapy essences here.)
To add an AromaRitual® service enhancement to your next massage service, choose from the selections below and mention it when you call to book your appointment or add it as you book online. We think you’ll be glad you did!
Calm: A ritual combining lavender, nutmeg, and black pepper that helps ease muscle pain, relieves headaches, and creates an unparalleled sense of calm and overall well-being.
Refresh: This blend naturally helps purify and refresh the air, allowing you to breathe deeply, relax, and recharge. This cooling, balanced blend features eucalyptus, peppermint, and patchouli.
Sweet Orange: This pregnancy-safe blend uses orange, lemon, lime, and ylang-ylang to help create an energizing and uplifting experience.
The CBD HerbalRitual™ Service Enhancement
Lots has been said and written about the benefits of hemp. And at Elements Massage® studios, we understand why! In addition to the way it supports deep relaxation, it is known to give relief to those experiencing localized pain, muscle soreness, tension, inflammation, and muscle spasms.
There are many ways to consume hemp for health benefits, but our exclusive ritual includes the topical use (massaging in) of our proprietary hemp-infused massage oil. The oil contains no THC (the psychoactive compound in cannabis) so you won’t experience a “high” or any psychoactive effects at all.
CBD HerbalRitual™ is great for almost everyone and is especially beneficial as an addition to a sports massage (to help relieve pain, strain, and speed recovery time) or to deepen relaxation during a hot stone session.
Our CBD HerbalRitual™ is available in all states. To add one to your next custom massage, just call and let us know or add it while booking your appointment online. Your massage therapist can easily incorporate this ritual into your custom massage experience.
Elements Massage® Cupping Therapy
Cupping is the ancient Chinese practice of using negative pressure (suction from suction cups) to help increase circulation and promote healing by drawing blood to the surface of the skin. If this sounds strange and new, it might help to know that it isn't. It’s been used successfully and safely for thousands of years and is mentioned in one of the oldest medical texts in the world, the Ebers Papyrus, which mentions ancient Egyptians using cupping as early as 1,5500 B.C.E.
Elements Massage® studios don’t do it exactly the way they did in ancient Egypt. Safe, more comfortable silicone cups are used instead of the flame-heated glass cups of old, but we do share some of the same basic techniques.
While you are lying comfortably on your stomach, your massage therapist will position suction cups on your back and in areas where they will be the most therapeutic. The sensation may be new, but it won’t be uncomfortable. All you need to do is relax and let the cups, and your body’s healing responses, go to work!
Ready to try cupping, or any of these other service enhancements, for yourself? Call an Elements Massage® studio or click below to book your appointment online. We’re always happy to see you and we can't wait for you to explore your wellness options more deeply by giving an enhancement, or two, a try!
