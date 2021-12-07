Hercy Miller’s tenure at Tennessee State University lasted all of seven games.
Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-3 freshman guard announced he would miss the rest of the basketball season after suffering a season-ending injury. He had reportedly been dealing with a hurt knee for a while and tried playing through the pain.
"Due to a lower-body injury I'll be out for the '21-'22 season,” Miller said. “"I'll be back next year for the show. Stronger and better.”
Master P told TMZ Sports that HBCUs need increased funding to get their medical services up to par with major college programs.
Miller appeared in six games for TSU this year, averaging 10.2 minutes per game and scoring 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
The Tigers, who are 1-6, have lost four in a row after a 111-56 win over Fisk University on Nov. 16. They have three players averaging double figures — Dedric Boyd (12.4 points per game), Carlos Marshall Jr. (11.8) and Kassim Nicholson (10.3).
Miller announced his commitment to Tennessee State in April, picking the Nashville-based HBCU over offers from LSU, UCLA, Missouri, Arizona, USC, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. At the time, Miller stated he chose TSU to “change the narrative,” and “inspire change” for other recruits deciding between Power 5 universities and HBCUs.
The 19-year-old signed a $2 million sponsorship deal with Web Apps America to be a brand ambassador for the technology company.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.