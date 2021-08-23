Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel faces a tough decision in naming a starting quarterback for the 2021 season.
That decision became a little easier to make as Brian Maurer announced he plans to leave the university and enter the NCAA transfer portal last week.
“I would also like to thank both staffs for the opportunity to compete at the highest of levels there is in college football,” Maurer tweeted. “…To my former and current teammates, thank you for being the brothers I never had growing up. Thank you for being the best teammates every day and thank you for forming relationships that will last a lifetime.
“I wouldn’t want to shed blood, sweat and tears with anyone else. I will truly cherish it for the rest of my life. After a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities.”
Once a five-player battle, Tennessee has seen former four-star commit Kaidon Salter transfer to Liberty after several off-the-field issues since arriving on campus. Now with Maurer’s departure, UT is down to Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, Michigan transfer Joe Milton and sophomore Harrison Bailey.
Maurer hadn’t practiced since Aug. 11 after Heupel scaled back his number of reps in practice, signaling the redshirt sophomore likely wasn’t a frontrunner for the starting job. Heupel told reporters that he had a conversation with Maurer about “reps and how things were going to be divided up.” Maurer never returned to practice.
In his Vols career, Maurer threw for 550 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for another 97 yards and two touchdowns. He started four games for UT in 2019, playing in eight total, but never found his footing as the full-time starter.
A three-star recruit in 2019, Maurer chose Tennessee over Ohio State and West Virginia.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.