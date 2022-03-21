Alzheimer’s Tennessee will host a kickoff lunch for those eager to learn more about the organization’s upcoming Williamson County Walk Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Franklin First United Methodist Church.
The Williamson County Walk be held on the campus of Franklin First Saturday, May 14.
“It’s a powerful experience walking with hundreds of people with the goal to ‘Make Alzheimer’s a Memory,’” Alzheimer’s Tennessee President and CEO Janice Wade-Whitehead said in a press release. “Everyone who walks with Alzheimer’s Tennessee is a ‘WalkStar’.
"All Williamson WalkStars earn a purple, orange or white star for their efforts to honor loved ones and support research and services for local families living with Alzheimer’s or a related disease. The Walk is an opportunity to share how Alzheimer’s and dementia have impacted each of us.”
Teams in the Williamson County “Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory” can be any size, and include friends, families, church members, co-workers and neighbors who want to support Tennesseans living with any form of dementia.
The Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory will be a Saturday morning filled with celebration, according to the release. Participants will enjoy a concert by Carson Beyer, door prizes, and fun for all ages. Even pets are included!
Start a team or sign up today at www.alzTennessee.org/WilliamsonWalk. You’re asked to RSVP to Thursday’s luncheon by midday Tuesday.
Call Cheryl Blanchard at 615-580-4244 or email at [email protected] for more details.
