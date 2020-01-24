All seven mayors in Williamson County have confirmed they will be attending the first Breakfast with the Mayors of 2020 at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin Tuesday morning.
Breakfast with the Mayors will feature Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore leading off the presentation. Joining them will be Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little, Fairview Mayor John Blade, Nolensville Mayor Jim Alexander, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham and Thompson’s Station Mayor Corey Napier.
Doors open at 7 a.m. for a 45-minute networking period during which guests can enjoy breakfast from Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and Community Coffee. The program begins at 7:45 a.m.
“When people registered, they were able to submit questions to be asked of the mayors,” said Mindy Tate, executive director of Franklin Tomorrow, which hosts Breakfast with the Mayors. “We are reviewing those [questions] so we can ask a few after the mayors give their updates.”
There is still time to register for the event.
Breakfast with the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of Realtors. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and Andrews Transportation Group.
Additional 2020 dates for Breakfast with the Mayors are April 28, July 28 and Oct. 27. Topics and guests will be announced closer to each date.
Franklin Tomorrow is an independent community visioning and engagement nonprofit. It has as its mission to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Visit its website at www.franklintomorrow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.