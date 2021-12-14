Regular listeners of 102.5 The Game’s weekday lineup know Chase McCabe as the co-host of Darren, Daunic and Chase, a Nashville Predators locker room reporter, a NASCAR connoisseur and a pro wrestling fan.
Now, they’ll get to know McCabe in his new role as the station’s program director and brand manager effective Jan. 3 after it was announced he would be promoted to take over for former program director Ryan Porth.
McCabe is expected to remain a co-host of Darren, Daunic and Chase for the time being.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to promote from within our ranks,” Cromwell Media VP & Market Manager Dennis Gwiazdon said in a release. “I’m confident that Chase will use this opportunity to sustain ESPN 102.5 The Game’s momentum and his promotion allows us to maintain continuity as we build on our reputation as Nashville’s Best Sports Talk.”
A graduate of Middle Tennessee State, McCabe was promoted to on-air talent with Darren, Daunic and Chase a little over two years ago. He began his career with 102.5 The Game as an intern and eventually moved into more prominent roles with the station as a Predators locker room reporter and as a host/recurring guest on shows including Chasing Checkers, Smashville Live, The Money Line and Preds Insiders.
“I am absolutely thrilled to lead ESPN 102.5 The Game and ESPN 94.9 and grateful for the opportunity that owner Bud Walters and Dennis have given me,” McCabe stated. “I can’t wait to see what new heights we can reach. I have also been blessed to work with Ryan Porth for the last 9 years and have not only learned a lot from a colleague, I’ve gained a friend for life and wish him nothing but the best.”
Porth, who’s been with 102.5 The Game for nine-and-a-half years, announced on Monday he was leaving to take a job as the assistant brand manager for 670 The Score in Chicago.
He also served as executive producer of the Nashville Predators radio network and hosted Preds Insiders on Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. and co-hosted The Money Line with McCabe on Friday nights from 6-7 p.m.
“We are excited for Ryan’s opportunity to be in the No. 3 radio market in the country,” Gwiazdon added. “Throughout his tenure with ESPN 102.5 The Game Ryan has been instrumental in our success over the years. All of us at Cromwell Media are happy for Ryan and wish him continued success. I have no doubt that Chase will be his worthy successor.”
