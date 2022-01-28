Most nights, limiting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to just one goal in regulation would be enough to defeat the Edmonton Oilers. However, Thursday was not most nights.
The Nashville Predators split their quick two-game road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night as McDavid scored the lone goal in the shootout.
Nashville matched Edmonton’s intensity throughout regulation and overtime, but as the game shifted to the shootout, goaltender Juuse Saros, who saved 44 of 46 shots, and stopped Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on their shootout attempts, didn’t have an answer for McDavid, who skated to his right, cut to the left and lifted the puck over Saros’ right pad.
“They’re a high-shot-generation type team,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “So, we did spend some time in our zone for sure, I think they’re the No. 1 team in offensive zone time, but I thought we did a pretty good job of making sure we took care of some grade-A areas.”
Nashville’s two goals came from the usual suspects as Filip Forsberg cashed in early in the first period — his 22nd of the year —and Matt Duchene followed suit with nearly eight minutes gone in the second period.
Forsberg and Duchene are among the top goal scorers in the NHL, ranking Nos. 8 and 11 in the league, respectively; however, neither found the back of the net in the shootout.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Duchene said. “I feel like we had a few had a few more [chances] than they had. Their goalie played outstanding, had some big saves, Juuse did for us. Both goalies were good in the shootout. You know you get to a shootout — it’s a bit of a coin flip. It’s kind of a skills competition and our shooters, including myself, weren’t able to find one.”
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Nashville, which had lost four straight prior to that. The Predators end January with an 8-3-2 record and a 27-14-4 overall record (58 points), good for second place in both the Central Division and Western Conference.
The Predators now get the weekend off — a rare four-day rest period — before they pick up again Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville has five makeup games in the first half of February, which were rescheduled from December.
“It’s been a tough stretch,” Duchene said. “Two days before the Seattle game, I know a few of us were kind of running on fumes. Everyone is dealing with some sort of bump or bruise here. The nice part is we get a chance to get maybe [Eeli Tolvanen] or [Dante Fabbro] back in the lineup with that break. I think the schedule in February sets up well for us.”
Ryan Hanna is a sports intern with the Nashville Post. You can follow him on twitter @Dice_Man_21
