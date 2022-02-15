The Middle Tennessee State University men’s basketball team extended its home win streak on Sunday, knocking off the Charlotte 49ers 78-63, moving to 17-7 overall and into first place in Conference USA East.
It was MTSU’s third straight win over a C-USA rival, its 12th straight win in the Murphy Center this season, and its 14th consecutive home win dating back to last season.
The Blue Raiders are the only team in C-USA that is currently undefeated at home. The team’s 14-game home winning streak is the sixth longest in program history and is the longest active streak in the conference.
“I felt like they poured everything they had left in the tank out there defensively,” MTSU head coach Nick McDevitt said. “[Charlotte guard] Jahmir Young is a tough guy to handle. At one point he had 18 of the first 25 points, but I thought we kept making things hard for him and not giving him easy points.”
MTSU guard Josh Jefferson stole the show against Charlotte, scoring a game-high 30 points while adding five rebounds and shooting 69.2 percent from the field with four 3s and hitting 8 of 9 free throws.
“I feel like it’s being able to shoot the ball and get my teammates involved and all the gritty stuff — defense and stuff,” Jefferson said. “But it’s a team game so I can’t really say it’s just me.”
It’s no secret, this year’s team is McDevitt’s best since taking over the program in 2018. After three consecutive losing seasons in which the team won a combined 24 games, MTSU is finally starting to turn a corner in its rebuild under McDevitt.
The Blue Raiders never won more than eight conference games in any of McDevitt's previous three seasons and had a lowly .294 win percentage against C-USA teams before this year. Now, MTSU's 8-3 conference record is the best in C-USA East.
Since his first season, McDevitt has had to work with patchwork lineups consisting of transfers and the few players like Donovan Sims who stuck around after former head coach Kermit Davis left for Ole Miss.
Now, MTSU is starting to see the fruit of McDevitt’s program building as young players like sophomores Eli Lawrence (10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds per game) and Camryn Weston (8.4 points, 3 rebounds per game) and redshirt junior DeAndre Dishman (8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds per game) have fueled the Blue Raiders’ turnaround.
McDevitt has also set the program up for beyond just this season as nine of the 13 roster players are underclassmen and only Jefferson and Sims will graduate after this year.
This year’s group also secured MTSU’s first winning season in four years.
Ryan Hanna is a sports intern with the Nashville Post. You can follow him on Twitter @Dice_Man_21.
