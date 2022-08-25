Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers has announced it will be opening a new store in Franklin in the summer of 2023, making it the second location of its jewelry store in Tennessee.
The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from Perry’s Steakhouse and near the area Whole Foods. Fink’s Jewelers also has a store in Chattanooga and 10 others nationwide.
The 6,100-square-foot building is a part of the 45-acre mixed-use development in Franklin, boasting over 750,000 square feet of Class A office space and 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-key hotel, 770 luxury apartment units and ample green spaces.
Fink’s Jewelers joins McEwen Northside’s roster of local favorite and benchmark brands, including Scissors & Scotch, Vintage Vine 100, North Italia, Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, and Tiff’s Treats, and leading businesses including Williamson Inc. and Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters.
“We are excited to bring our unique product offering and white-glove customer service to this fast-growing community,” fourth-generation owner Matthew Fink said in a press release. “We strive to offer a shopping experience that will bring something new and different to Franklin and the surrounding Nashville area.”
The Fink’s Jewelers showroom will proudly display its selection of men’s and women’s jewelry and timepieces, according to the release. The new location will be an Official Rolex Jeweler selling the finest selection of new Rolex timepieces, as well as other top jewelry and timepiece brands.
Fink’s Jewelers also features The Sabel Collection, its private-label brand of diamond and gemstone fashion jewelry. As in its other locations, the new Franklin location will offer an expansive selection of Superior Quality Diamonds, meeting its elevated diamond standards. The new showroom will feature a dedicated space for engagement rings and other diamond jewelry.
Custom design services will also be available, providing a way to update current jewelry or design one-of-a-kind pieces.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Tennessee and look forward to welcoming our customers next summer in the McEwen Northside community,” Matthew Fink said.
Learn more about Fink’s Jewelers by visiting its website, or finding the company on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
