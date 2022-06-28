Lanny McGowan left a strong impression on Teddy Craig.
The coach from Nolensville was an assistant under Craig from 2013-2017 when the latter coached Ravenwood in baseball.
“He is the most selfless person I have ever met,’ Craig said. “He loved our team concept. His daily routine revolved around serving others.”
McGowan died Wednesday at the age of 87.
Ravenwood made it to the Class AAA state tournament three straight years from 2014-16.
“The kids loved being around him,” said Craig, who retired in 2018. “Great character, great work ethic, great role model. The type of man any parent would want their child to be around.
“He certainly was a huge asset to the Ravenwood baseball program.”
McGowan played and coached for 67 years from 1950-2017 in the Williamson County/Nashville area.
He coached the Nolensville Dixie Boys team to a state title and the Little League World Series in 1984.
A baseball field at the Williamson County Recreation Complex is named after him in Nolensville.
He played third base at Antioch High School, where he was the co-captain of the football team. McGowan also played basketball at Antioch.
McGowan boasted a big collection of Ford cars.
“Dude had the coolest car collection I’ve ever seen in this massive garage in this massive garage,” tweeted former Ravenwood baseball player Chase Denton, who went on to play for Jackson State and Martin Methodist.
“In the very back was a batting cage and a mound where all players could come practice on their own for free.”
