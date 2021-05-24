Family and friends of the late Cullen Smith are invited to a "celebration and memorial" of his life Saturday, June 12, at 3:30 p.m. at Franklin's Carter Hill Park on Columbia Avenue.
It was at this location where Smith made the most significant impact from his involvement in the reconstruction of the battlefield where the Battle of Franklin was fought Nov. 30, 1864. He led the way in procuring the funding to have artillery placed in the field across Columbia Avenue from the Carter House in November 2017.
Smith died of complications from the coronavirus in January.
“Cullen Smith understood the Battle of Franklin as well as anyone,” said Greg Wade, director of the Franklin Civil War Round Table and one of the organizers for the upcoming memorial service. “He was a Franklin native and a direct descendant of a soldier who fought here.
“About four years ago he said, ‘Greg, do you remember as a kid playing on the cannons at battlefields? That helped motivate my interest in the Civil War. We have come a long ways reclaiming the ground here, but without the artillery at Carter Hill, it isn't telling the whole story.’
“Soon, Cullen was working with various groups obtaining grants and donations and took the lead in procuring the artillery pieces erected in 2017. … He was successful in raising almost $100,000 for the project.”
Cullen’s efforts in making the battlefield sites more authentic came through his leadership with organizations such as the Battle of Franklin Trust, Franklin's Charge and as an original member of the Franklin Civil War Round Table.
“There were many weekends his team would meet with vendors and studied in great detail the replicas to be purchased,” Wade said. “He wanted them totally accurate and of exceptional quality, nothing more or less.”
As part of the June 12 service, there are plans to have a state proclamation presented and a bench installed on the Carter Hill Park grounds in Smith’s honor.
“While there are dozens in Franklin who worked hard to build the park, it has been policy not to place plaques or markers to individuals,” Wade explained. “However, a bench will have a much needed practical purpose. I have taken many groups to Carter Hill and sometimes people simply need a place to sit.”
The bench is to be installed in partnership with Friends of Franklin Parks.
Smith’s wife, Jerolyn, has asked that fundraising continue for the artillery exhibit at Carter Hill. There is a "caisson" fund to purchase the ammunition carrier to be placed near the cannon. Donations can be made to: Cullen Smith Caisson Fund, Battle of Franklin Trust. In addition to Wade, others who have been helping to organize the memorial service are Ernie Bacon, Sam Whitson and Mike Plumley.
“Cullen was a hard worker who was equally humble and was quick to give others credit,” Wade said. “His work with the Battle of Franklin Trust, Franklin's Charge and the Franklin Civil War Round Table has contributed to a rich and vital history community in Franklin. Not only that, he was a good friend, family man and church leader. I miss him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.