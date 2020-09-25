The leaders of local merchant bank Bailey Southwell & Co. have recruited a veteran of two Minneapolis investment firms to run their affiliated fund focused on health care and etc-enabled services companies.
Tim Scallen comes to Bailey Southwell and BSC Capital Partners with more than a decade of experience in portfolio management, fundraising, and deal execution. He had been a principal at TT Capital Partners, which he joined in 2014, and before that was an associate at Norwest Equity Partners.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Tim to our leadership team,” said Jeff Bailey, co-founder and managing director of Brentwood-based Bailey Southwell. “His sector experience aligns perfectly with our investment thesis, and he has experience in building a world-class private equity platform.”
BSC Capital Partners takes minority stakes in growth and late-stage companies and has made five investments since being launched in 2018. Among those is local health care staffing and outsourcing services firm Shearwater Health.
“BSCCP has built a strong foundation and their current portfolio of investments underscores the firm’s expertise and expansive network of relationships,” Scallen said. “I am beyond excited to join the Bailey Southwell team to build on this momentum and take BSCCP to the next level.”
Since being founded in 2005, Bailey Southwell has taken part in more than 200 transactions worth more than $15 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.