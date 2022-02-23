On Thursday, Feb. 17, Mercy Community Healthcare received 10,000 nonsurgical N95 masks to be distributed to the community for the continued fight against COVID-19, per a release.
Recently the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that cloth masks are not as effective as an N95 or KN95 in preventing the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.
“The N95 masks will be available at the check-in desk at Mercy Community Healthcare in Franklin and Lewisburg, Tenn. The masks will be available for free as long as supplies last and limited to three masks per person,” said Dr. Don Gibson, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Community Healthcare.
The nonsurgical N95 masks come from the Strategic National Stockpile, the United States’ national repository of antibiotics, vaccines and other critical medical supplies.
Hours of operation and address:
Franklin location:
1113 Murfreesboro Road
Franklin, TN 37064
615.790.0567
Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Lewisburg location:
122 E. Commerce Street, Lewisburg, TN 37091
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Closed daily for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Closed Tuesdays
