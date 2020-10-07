Mercy Community Healthcare has begun offering in-school nursing services at New Hope Academy through a nurse who has been both a teacher and now a health care professional.
Tina DeLaughter began her career as a middle school and high school math teacher before later deciding to attend nursing school. As a nurse, DeLaughter has extensive experience in critical care.
At New Hope Academy, DeLaughter will be present each school day to assist with COVID-19 precautions, provide group instruction and assess students as needed.
“We are thrilled to offer this new service line, and it is fitting to begin it with New Hope Academy, a longtime partner of Mercy,” said Mercy Community Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Gibson. “In 2008, Mercy began offering in-school counseling services at New Hope Academy. The program has grown and currently serves 22 schools in Williamson County Schools, Marshall County School District and Franklin Special School District.
“New Hope Academy shares many of Mercy’s values, as we both seek to serve families from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ. It is a joy to work with this outstanding organization, and we look forward to a prosperous partnership.”
For more information about the mission of Mercy, visit MercyTN.org.
