To celebrate The Big Payback and to kick off the summer, Mercy Community Healthcare will host a free Drive-Thru Ice Cream Social outside the community health center’s Franklin location in the Williamson Square Shopping Center (1113 Murfreesboro Road) Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
With the help of Blue Bell ice cream, the community is invited to bring the family and get socially distant, enjoy free individual cups of ice cream (while it lasts), and make a donation to Mercy.
“The rise in unemployment means more and more in our community may turn to us for affordable health care — primary care and mental health services, like psychiatry and counseling, for children and adults,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare. “The Big Payback couldn’t come at a better time, and we are grateful for the support of our mission.”
The Big Payback itself begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 6 p.m. Thursday. Donations may be made online at TheBigPayback.org/MercyTN. This 24-hour fundraising event is hosted by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
More than 20 years ago, Mercy Community Healthcare was founded in order to care for those in need of affordable health care. This mission continues and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, community support is needed more than ever before. Mercy’s goal is to fund 100 patient visits for the most vulnerable in the community. Thanks to a donor, all gifts up to $10,000 will be matched.
Mercy serves everyone — those who are uninsured and underinsured as well as individuals on TennCare, CoverKids, Medicaid and with most commercial insurances. Donations will directly help those who may have recently become unemployed because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.