Downtown's Mercy Lounge — located at the historic Cannery building and one of Nashville's most well-establish small live music venues — is closing in May 2022 and will relocate to an as-yet-announced location.
With an address of 1 Cannery Row in SoBro, Mercy Lounge is the flagship venue of an entertainment and events complex that also includes The High Watt, Cannery Ballroom and One. Those spaces will cease operation, too, and relocate.
Todd Ohlhauser, the owner of the business, posted the following early Thursday on their Twitter page:
"The Mercy Lounge complex will end its near 20 year run on Cannery Row at the end of May 2022. Our lease is ending and we will be relocating the venues to a new location, TBD. We hope to be back better than ever. Let’s make these last 8 months on Cannery Row the best ever!"
The Mercy Lounge is located on the second level of the structure and offers a standing room capacity of about 500. An accompanying back bar features pool tables and old-school pinball machines.
Chark Kinsolving founded what would evolve as Mercy Lounge in the 1980s. Kinsolving is now prepping to open with Jamie Rubin in Madison EastSide Bowl, which will offer bowling lanes, a live music venue and a restaurant (read here).
In October 2019, New York City-based global real estate company Thor Equities Group paid $32 million for the Cannery complex. At the time, the company said in a press release it hoped to eventually add mixed-use buildings with a collective 500,000 square feet to the 2.8-acre site (read here). Thor officials could not be reached for comment.
The 1883-constructed Cannery was originally a flour mill and later housed a coffee grinding and roasting operations.
