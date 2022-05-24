Mercy Community Healthcare has announced it will host a free health fair in Franklin early next month.
The event will be hosted in collaboration with St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church who has opened the doors of its community center for the event on June 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The facility is located at 113 2nd Avenue South. Parking will be available in the 2nd Ave. parking garage.
The health fair will provide several women’s health imperatives including mammograms, pregnancy testing and ultrasounds according to a news release. Several other services will also be available such as dental screening, vision screening for children, hearing tests for all ages, blood pressure testing and tests for glucose and A1c levels.
Mercy and St. Philip will also provide free products like diaper packs and dental care items. Personnel onsite will be available to help those uninsured find health insurance as well as to teach quick classes on Medicaid options and fall prevention trainings, among other things.
Mammograms will need to be scheduled ahead of time, which can be done by calling 615-790-0567 and dialing extension 235 to make an appointment.
Mercy Community Healthcare frequently invests in the community with other events, including its annual Franklin Classic — a series of runs organized around Labor Day. Three months ago, Mercy distributed N95 masks to the local public for free to help end the fight against COVID-19.
