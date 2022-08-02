Meritage Homes and the Franklin Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of new office spaces in Franklin this past Thursday.
The offices went into operation a few months ago but, due to scheduling, had not been celebrated with a ribbon cutting until now.
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest homebuilder in the nation and the fifth-largest in the Nashville area. They focus on building energy-efficient homes within communities, so representatives from various communities were in attendance.
In the past year, Meritage Homes Nashville division has closed on roughly 650 energy-efficient homes and intends to grow this number in the future.
Despite the builders’ widespread reach in the Middle Tennessee area, Nashville Division President Dave Bulloch explained the importance of keeping their offices in Williamson County.
“Williamson County is our home base, and we want to keep it that way," Bulloch said. "This space was designed to expand for our growth plan and is going to accommodate it. This space represents our grand narrative.”
Meritage Homes intends to continue expanding in the Nashville area and beyond. The new office space will allow for growth in staff and overall greater resources for building homes.
“We’re growing rapidly," Bulloch said. "We’re on the move. We have bought a lot of land. We’re committed to Nashville. We’re excited about the market. We love Williamson County, we love being in the Nashville market, and with the state of how things are going, we have got a great business.”
