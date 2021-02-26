After the 2020 SEC basketball tournament was canceled last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the 2021 event won’t suffer the same fate.
The Metro Nashville Public Health Department approved a plan on Thursday to allow the tournament, which begins March 10 at Bridgestone Arena, to operate at 20 percent capacity — around 3,400 spectators — according to a press release.
“As we have begun to welcome fans back to Bridgestone Arena the past six weeks for Nashville Predators hockey games, our Smashville Safe Venue Pledge to abide by the most stringent health and safety precautions has been a success,” David Kells, Bridgestone Arena and Nashville Predators senior vice president of entertainment and marketing, said in a release.
“With the continued implementation of these policies for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, we are confident in our ability to put on a first-class event in the safest way possible.”
The limited capacity is on par with what the Nashville Predators are allowed for their home games that same month.
Tickets for the tournament won’t be made available for purchase by the SEC. Instead, a limited number of tickets will be available through each team competing in the tournament field for its fans.
While it’s not a return to complete normality, Thursday’s news is a positive sign for the city. The SEC Tournament is one of the biggest tourist attractions of the year, generating a record $24.5 million in economic impact with over 210,000 guests in 2019, according to the Nashville Sports Council.
“The return of the SEC tournament is a great moment that confirms everyone’s hard work over the past year,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a release. “The tournament is one of the first steps of Nashville’s rebound.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.