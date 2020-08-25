After several reports surfaced on Monday that Mayor John Cooper was set to cancel the upcoming Davidson County high school football season, it appears there may still be a small shred of hope for Metro Nashville teams to have a 2020 season.
Father Ryan High School and Franklin Road Academy are in Davidson County, but have Williamson County residents in each student body. Both have halted preps sports in an effort to comply with Metro's Guidelines.
Other WillCo teams have had to shuffle games because of Metro's decisions and could be affected by this even further if games do not resume after Labor Day with Nashville-area schools on the schedule.
Lipscomb Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy are in Davidson County as well, but have opted to hold games in all sports.
The Metro Public Health Department released a statement on Tuesday urging no youth or school sports be played until schools can determine a safe return to in-person classes. The statement described guidelines for Metro Nashville schools to reopen and begin playing prep sports after Labor Day. Those include a ban on general students and marching bands in attendance and a limits to the number of spectators to two fans per student and coach.
Metro Nashville Schools sent a letter to all schools on July 29, on the advice of the Metro Public Health Department, that it was delaying all sports and extracurricular activities until at least after Labor Day. That effectively canceled the first three weeks of the high school football season.
There are currently 2,093 active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. Metro Nashville schools, excluding private schools, have still been allowed to practice and must have at least 10 days of practice in pads before competing in any games. Teams that miss non-region games in the first three weeks of the season will be permitted to make up games if possible.
If non-Davidson County schools choose not to reschedule, those teams would get a win as far as playoff seeding is concerned, while Davidson County schools would be credited with a no contest.
The full Metro Public Health Department statement:
“Metro Public Health Department recommends that no interscholastic sporting events take place until each of the participating schools determines that students can safely attend classes in person.
“In the event that a secondary school or youth sports league in Davidson County decided to hold a sporting event after Labor Day, Metro Public Health Department guidance is for the sporting event to occur outdoors with attendance limited to no more than two spectators per student-athlete and coach. No general student body attendance allowed. No marching bands in attendance. Spectators must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitation stations must be provided at all entry and exit points. Concessions shall remain closed. There must be a plan in place to address “choke points/clustering” such as entering/exiting the event space and restrooms.
“This guidance is consistent with the letter sent on July 29th, which asked for no in-person interscholastic sports and extracurricular activities until at least after Labor Day. The letter represented the guidance from MPHD and Nashville’s planning committee on how to safely reopen schools and was signed by Dr. Jahangir, MNPS Director Battle, Brad Gioia of MBA and President of the Independent Schools of Nashville, and Todd Dickson, Chair of Nashville Charter School Collaborative.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.