The Metro Public Health Department announced on Tuesday that it will host a massive drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event on March 20. The event will be located in Lots A, B, C and D at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville.
The event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., with the health department planning to distribute doses to 10,000 Nashvillians in phases 1a, 1b and 1c of the state's vaccination plan, along with residents 65 and older.
Online registration for the one-day event will begin tomorrow, March 10, at 10 a.m. via covid19.nashville.gov. "Once an individual makes their appointment," says Metro's release, "they will receive a confirmation email that must be presented upon arriving at the event." Metro notes that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one provided at the event. Vaccinations will take place by appointment only, with no walk-ups accepted — also, T-Rac and the Titans cheerleaders will be there.
Nashville — along with the state of Tennessee at large — moved into vaccination phase 1c on Monday. This phase includes people with conditions that can compromise the immune system or increase complications from infection, along with pregnant women and some others. See more details about the vaccination phases and phase eligibility at this link.
Williamson County residents are eligible to participate in this event as long as they qualify in one of the state's allotted vaccine groups.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
