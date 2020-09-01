The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will host its third event in the Warwick Lecture Series, named for county historian Rick Warwick, Thursday, Sept. 10, in a livestreaming format.
The September event will feature Christopher Kinder, Historic Preservation specialist with the Tennessee Historical Commission, who will explore Middle Tennessee’s Mid-Century Modern architecture. The event is free and open to the public from 5:30-7 p.m. Participants must register in advance at williamsonheritage.org/events.
“In the last decade or so there has been a strong push by preservationists to recognize the significance of Mid-Century Modern architecture,” Kinder said. “There are numerous styles, almost too many to name, that stretch from the years just before World War II to the late 1960s. This includes everything from International style, to late Streamline Moderne style, to the multiple variations of Ranch style houses.”
This style of architecture represents a strong move away from the classical revival styles that dominated the 19thand early 20thcenturies incorporating an emphasized focus on vertical and horizontal lines.
“There are several homes in Williamson County that are beautiful examples of Mid-Century residential architecture,” Kinder said. “The focus is often asymmetrical rooflines and absolutely no classical architecture characteristics. It’s about the lines and big windows that let in a lot of natural light.”
Kinder added that to many people, something isn’t “historic” if it comes from an era they have been a part of. Nostalgia and historic, he said, don’t often correlate. But that line of thinking needs to change.
“I really hope to show how nostalgia helps us look at things historically,” he said. “Mid-Century architecture represents a really exciting and interesting period of American history and we should recognize those places and preserve them.”
The Warwick Lecture Series is a local history- or preservation-focused program produced quarterly by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. The September event will be followed by a final event in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.