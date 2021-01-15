For the last nine years, Johnathan Hutton, Paul Kuharsky and Chad Withrow have been a staple of Nashville sports talk radio.
Now the highly-regarded Midday 180 trio are taking their witty banter from Cumulus Media’s 104.5 the Zone to a national stage, joining Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis on his new Outkick OTT Network, which will launch later this year.
“We’re parting ways with the station, but ‘We’re Not Leaving,’” Hutton wrote in an announcement on Twitter. “We remain in the business to win. A priority for each of us was to ensure we’d continue to work with one another, as we are the closest of friends, and we will continue to raise the bar.”
The move comes days after Travis and Outkick split with Jason Whitlock, who had paid a reported $500,000 to partner with Travis, according to the Washington Post.
Travis stated Outkick’s network plans to air from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and provide live video, audio and a podcast network. While Hutton, Kuharsky and Withrow’s roles with the new network aren’t yet known, it’s presumed it will be similar to the Midday 180, where they discuss the Titans and other Tennessee-related sports plus dive into national sports coverage as well.
All three have been heavily involved in the Nashville sports scene in various roles. Hutton also works as a game day host for Titans Radio, while Kuharsky covered the Titans for ESPN and later for his own personal website where he gives subscribers access to exclusive content, videos and analysis.
Withrow operates TNhighschoolfootball.com and had a high school football radio show on 104.5 the Zone on Friday nights with Chris Eakes.
The Zone has undergone several lineup changes in the last year. The station parted ways with former Wake Up Zone hosts Kevin Ingram and Mark Howard in favor of a new morning show featuring Jason Martin and Ramon Foster, which airs from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday-Friday.
Former Titans safety Blaine Bishop was plucked from the Wake Up Zone and Mickey Ryan from 3HL to form a new afternoon show, Blaine & Mickey from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Brent Dougherty and Dawn Davenport remain on 3HL from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
