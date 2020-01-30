The 93 mayors of the Greater Nashville Regional Council announced Thursday they will help coordinate the council’s Unified Transportation Plan 2020.
According to a release — and calling for a “sense of urgency among fellow policymakers and the public to address traffic congestion and infrastructure challenges” — the mayors announced the “Year of Transportation” initiative as local and state leaders seek federal funding for mass transit for Middle Tennessee.
The effort is being driven, in part, because the many transportation plans being formulated by both local government entities and the state need to be collectively combined to provide a “regional path” that will allow effective investment of future federal, state and local dollars, according to Michelle Lacewell, GNRC deputy director and chief communications officer.
The deadline to finalize and adopt the Unified Transportation Plan is Feb. 21, 2021. Relatedly, the public will have its first chance to see the draft of the plan in the summer. After the plan is released, there will be public input.
Of note, the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area is likely the nation’s only MSA with 2 million or more residents that does not have dedicated funding for transit.
The effort follows a series of setbacks for transit advocates in Davidson County.
In 2018, Metro asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for $1.5 million in funding to conduct a corridor study along Dickerson Pike. That application was rejected. Then in late 2019, federal officials rejected Metro's application for a $10.7 million grant that would have allowed construction of a North Nashville transit center.
And, of course, in May 2018 a clear majority of Nashville voters rejected a comprehensive $5.4 billion mass transit plan (read here).
Though the release does not note how the past failures for Davidson County have indirectly hampered regional efforts, Lacewell said, “We are making a deliberate decision to re-establish the process of developing a regional transportation plan as the Unified Transportation Plan for Middle Tennessee.
“We need to make sure folks have a better understanding of how the process works so that — as projects are developed — their voices have been heard along the way,” she added.
The United States offers 21 MSAs with populations in the 1.5 million to 3 million range. Lacewell said the Nashville MSA, with approximately 2 million people, likely ranks in the bottom third of the 21 for effective and comprehensive regional mass transit.
A GNRC report projects Nashville’s MSA population will grow to approximately 3.3 million by 2045. Similarly, the number of jobs is expected to increase by more than 50 percent during that same time.
Also according to GNRC research, during the next 25 years:
• Williamson County’s population is projected to increase by almost 150 percent of its 2018 population estimate of 220,000 — growing to more than 555,000 people. Its employment numbers should more than double as well.
• Wilson County is expected to be the second fastest growing county within the region, seeing a 94 percent increase in population and a 73 percent hike in jobs.
• Rutherford County (now with about 325,000 people) is expected to grow by 81 percent, easily surpassing Chattanooga-Hamilton County (about 350,000 residents) as the state’s fourth most populated county by 2045.
There are 13 counties comprising the GNRC, with seven of those (Davidson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties) located within the Unified Transportation Plan’s targeted geographic area.
The GNRC Transportation Policy Board comprises 32 mayors who have federally designated authority to adopt the Unified Transportation Plan.
GNRC is conducting the planning process in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, WeGO Public Transit, other local transit agencies and city and county governments across the region.
The Unified Transportation Plan 2020 involves studies of the southern corridor of Interstate 65 (read here) and the downtown Nashville interstate loop, as well as incorporating local transportation plans and priorities (such as the work underway across Metro led by Mayor John Cooper). And Gov. Bill Lee is involved (read more here).
“Every available statistic makes it clear the region must act decisively in 2020 to deal with growing traffic and roadway safety concerns,” City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who serves as chair of the GNRC’s mayors caucus, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.