Paul Choi, who with his wife, Sugie, owns and runs Mill Creek Cleaners on Nolensville Road, enjoys his work.
The Choi’s decided to open their business in Nolensville because they bought a home there and wanted to do business in the community they live in. Most of his day is spent performing customer service, handling a constant stream of mostly Nolensville residents who stop by to drop off their clothing or pick up freshly cleaned shirts, pants, dresses and other items.
What actually happens to the clothing you leave in Paul’s capable hands? Most of it is delivered to a cleaning plant in Brentwood owned by Sugie’s family, where cotton clothing is actually washed. Other fabrics, such as linen, silk or rayon, are dry cleaned. The family has been in the dry-cleaning business for almost 30 years. If you need only a pressing, or alterations, chances are Paul will handle those tasks personally. They also wash comforters on site.
Mill Creek Cleaners also does work for Nolensville High School, cleaning table cloths and banners. When asked about Paul what he enjoys about his work, he said, “I love dealing with people. Knowing they are satisfied with my work means a lot to me.”
One thing Paul does that's unique is carry your clean laundry to your car for you and place it securely for the ride home.
“I always do a full inspection of the clothing when it comes back from the factory,” Paul said. “I check to be sure there are no wrinkles, colors look good, pants have no double creases and there are no spots. It’s rare, but if there is a problem, I reimburse my customers.”
Born in South Korea, Paul was raised in Los Angeles. He has a very interesting hobby too. He is an expert poker player.
“I’ve been playing poker since I was twelve years old,” he said. “I have been to Las Vegas many times, where I have enjoyed the World Series of Poker.”
And, he isn’t just a fan of the world series. Paul has competed in it several times.
“Several thousand people compete. There’s a lot of luck involved,” Paul said. “Of course, luck aside, poker is a game where you have to have skill too. In fact, for the best players, I’d say about 80% of their success is due to skill.”
When asked what skills are necessary, he replied, “The number one skill you need is the ability to read people. Most players have a quirk, sometimes it’s called a tell, and you have to learn to read it.”
He went on to say that the way a player dresses can give a good player insight into their style of play.
“Someone whose dress is flamboyant will often be more of a gambler, try to bluff you, rather than play conservatively," he explained.
Paul has also played poker in Tunica, Miss., where he has won a few tournaments. When he’s not engaged in his pastime, he is happy to spend time at home with his family.
If you stop by his shop, he’s always ready to take care of your dry-cleaning needs and talk about poker.
