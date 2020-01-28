Brianna Mason, a 2013 graduate of Ravenwood High School who represented Tennessee in the recent Miss America competition, thinks of herself as a history nerd.
She was one of the speakers at an unveiling ceremony of the monument to the enslaved at the McGavock Cemetery at Carnton back in November, and she told the audience how much she enjoyed learning about her ancestors.
“I’ve always been interested in history,” Mason said at the ceremony. “I’m kind of a self-proclaimed nerd. I’m always reading and researching. My favorite subject in school was social studies, and it was a couple of years ago when I got interested in my own history and my own family’s history.
“I am always eager to learn more about where I came from and who came before me, and who paved the way for me and my siblings to go and have opportunities.”
With her interest in history and passion for her ancestry, Mason is perhaps the ideal person to serve as honorary chairperson and as mistress of ceremonies for Saturday’s 19th annual Black Tie Affair that will be held at the Embassy Suites in Cool Springs. The event, which sold out some time ago, is a fundraiser that supports the McLemore House Museum in Franklin. It is the home of former enslaved Harvey McLemore, who built the home as a free man.
The museum, located in the Hard Bargain neighborhood in Franklin, is listed on the National Register of Historical Places. The Black Tie Affair also supports the African American Heritage Society, whose mission is to chronicle the lives and contributions African Americans have made in the community.
Such as Mason. She graduated with a B.A. degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee in 2017, and a year later received a Master of Science in elementary education. She was crowned Miss Tennessee on June 29 last year, becoming the first African American to win the title. On Dec. 19, she was a finalist for the Justice and Equality Scholarship in the Miss America competition.
“She has received many scholarships, honors and accolades, and has already made a huge difference and created a legacy by her many contributions to society,” Alma McLemore, president of the African American Heritage Society, said in a press release. “She founded Advocates for Autism, a 501©(3) organization that is dedicated to raise awareness to include, inform, collaborate and celebrate individuals and families that are affected daily by autism.”
Mason points to her family, friends and faith as the foundation for her success, and especially her ancestors.
“I can surely say that I did not get here by myself,” she said in November. “I got to this point with the support of my family, my friends and God, and also the legacies of my ancestors that came before me. They were so strong, so resilient and truly beat the odds. I am so glad that I’ve made them proud.”
Pioneer Family to be honored
A highlight of the Black Tie Affair is the annual recognition of the Pioneer Family in Williamson County. To receive this designation, the family roots have to be traced back to the 1850s and beyond from Williamson County records. The family for this year is the Bostic/Bostick family, of which descendants continue to live in Williamson County today.
In addition, annual awards will be presented to individuals in the following categories: Education, Business, Civic, Communication, Religion, AAHS Volunteer, Organization and Preservation. Sponsors will also be recognized and given awards. Immediately following the program, there will be music and dancing by Julius Fisher and the Genius Band until 11 p.m.
