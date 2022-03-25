Update (7:40 a.m. 3/26/22): Missing Brentwood resident James Cox has been found safe and the Silver Alert has been canceled.
"Mr. Cox was located and reunited with his family," the Brentwood Police said in a social media post. "We are grateful for our law enforcement partners across the state who assisted in his safe return."
No other information about the incident was made available.
Update (5 p.m. 3/25/22): At 4:07 p.m., the Brentwood Police released an additional photo of missing Brentwood resident James Cox, adding that he was last spotted in west Tennessee.
It's unclear where exactly Cox was spotted or what time the photo below was taken.
Original Story (6 a.m. 3/25/22):
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brentwood man.
According to a TBI news released, 82-year-old James Cox was last seen in Brentwood at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.
Cox is described as a white man who stands 6'2" and weighs approximately 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
TBI reports that cox has an unspecified medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, and no clothing description was available.
He may be traveling in an orange 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible with Tenn. license plate tag NPA440.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about Cox's whereabouts call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
