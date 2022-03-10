Mitsubishi Motors North America, the Japanese automaker’s American headquarters in Franklin, will have a new president and CEO come April 1.
Mark Chaffin has been promoted from chief operating officer, a role he has held since 2018. He joined the company in 2007.
Current CEO Yoichi Yokozawa is returning to Tokyo to take on a regional management role for parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corp. He has been in the American leadership role since March 2020.
Mitsubishi in 2019 announced plans to relocate its American HQ from California to Franklin. Yokozawa, who had previously led American operations from 2011 to 2014, was tasked with managing the move to Cool Springs.
"Mark brings to the role a wealth of experience while at Mitsubishi Motors and other companies," John Signoriello, Mitsubishi global marketing and sales executive officer, said in a release. "His past assignments, and especially his tenure as chief operating officer for the company, makes him the perfect successor to lead MMNA forward at this most important time for the company and the industry as a whole. I thank Yoichi for his leadership at MMNA and am sure that he will continue to be a great leader in his new role."
