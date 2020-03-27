Mitsubishi Motors North America has said goodbye to President and CEO Fred Diaz as it prepares to finish the relocation of its headquarters to Franklin.
In a release, the auto maker — which last year sold about 121,000 vehicles, its best performance in 13 years — said longtime executive Yoichi Yokozawa will take over from Diaz once global travel restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, COO Mark Chaffin will lead the organization.
Yokozawa, 55, has been with the broader Mitsubishi organization since the summer of August 1998 and was president and CEO of its North American arm from April 2011 to February 2014. He also has held senior-level positions in the company’s financial, strategic planning, marketing and sales organizations, among others.
"Yoichi is an experienced team player, and his global background and previous North American experience will serve him well as he leads the MMNA organization forward,” said Guillaume Cartier, Mitsibushi’s senior vice president for global marketing and sales. “We are grateful to Fred for his accomplishments and commitment to Mitsubishi Motors. He steered the company to sales successes in a challenging U.S. market, built a strong leadership team, strengthened the U.S. dealer partner network, and laid the foundation for the future of a successful Mitsubishi Motors in the United States.”
Diaz joined Mitsubishi in mid-2017 as general manager in charge of performance optimization and was promoted to North American president and CEO in April 2018. Before then, he had been with Nissan North America for more than four years, most recently leading its North American trucks and light commercial vehicles group.
Mitsubishi execs last June announced plans to move their home office to Cool Springs. Their headquarters in the McEwen Northside development will be a stone’s throw from those of Nissan. The third partner in the companies’ wide-ranging alliance is France’s Renault.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
