Mookie Betts has probably grown weary of the questions.
Will he stay in Boston?
Or will the Red Sox trade their star right fielder?
“To be completely honest with you, man, I don’t want to talk about that,” said Betts, who will become a free agent after the 2020 season.
His future with the Red Sox is one of baseball’s biggest offseason stories.
He reportedly wants to test agency, which could prompt Boston to trade the 2018 American League MVP to get something for him.
Or the Red Sox could lock him up in a long-term deal, which could be worth more than $40 million per year according to Boston.com.
Betts might earn about $30 million in arbitration this season.
The former Overton shortstop was one of the celebrity bowlers at the Preds & Pins Bowling Tournament (UnitedHealthCare) at Hermitage Strike & Spare on Thursday.
He led the Red Sox to their fourth World Series title in 15 years when he hit a major-league best .346 in 2018.
Betts had 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases from the leadoff spot as Boston broke a franchise record with 108 wins.
“That whole season, man, that was one of the best teams I’ve ever been on and everything kind of came together at one time,” Betts said. “It all worked so that whole year in general was just amazing.”
Betts, 27, started as a second baseman in the minor leagues before switching to outfield with Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia blocking his path to the majors.
Betts has won four Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers and appeared in the last four All-Star games.
“I put in a lot of work,” Betts said of the position switch. “I still, to this day, do everything I can to become the best outfielder I can be.”
Betts, who rolls a nasty hook, has a 228 average in bowling.
“I went back (to Overton) to watch a play not too long ago,” Betts said. “I try and go back when I can.”
He’s having a home built in Franklin.
Betts hit .295 with 29 homers, 80 RBIs and an AL-best 135 runs scored when Boston (84-78) finished third in the Eastern Division, missing the playoffs last season.
