Given 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson going off the rails recently, there’s more pressure on Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson to hit a home run on the team’s 2021 first-round pick than ever before.
Robinson, who recently told reporters he hopes not to miss on any more drafts when asked about Wilson’s status with the team, has a number of different directions he could go – pass rusher, receiver, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and kicker.
The team has a few decisions to make on some potential cap casualties and their draft strategy will surely be predicated on their free agent plans, primarily at linebacker and receiver.
Here’s a look at who several NFL draft analysts have the Titans selecting in their latest mock drafts:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Jaelen Phillips, Miami
“As I mentioned in my Mock 1.0, the Titans have to be all over the edge rushers in this class. Their defense really lacked any pass rush last season, getting virtually nothing from Jadeveon Clowney and finished with just 19 total sacks. They'd be happy with Phillips still on the board. The UCLA transfer and former five-star prospect really came on last season and is rising quickly. Phillips had concussion issues at UCLA, so his medical checks will be important. But I love his 2020 tape. And yes, this is back-to-back Miami pass rushers, but Rousseau and Phillips never got to play together because Phillips missed the 2019 season due to transfer rules.”
Todd McShay, ESPN: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
“Tennessee had 13 sacks through 15 games before getting four in a Week 17 matchup with a dreadful Texans line. Don't let the five sacks in the AFC wild-card playoffs fool you, either. Edge rushing is by far the biggest problem for the Titans, especially after the one-year deals for Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley didn't work out. Ojulari is certainly a start after the Titans suffered a net decline of 24 sacks from 2019 to 2020. I love his first-step quickness and "dip-and-rip" move coming around the corner.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Phillips
“The Titans are desperate for pass-rush help. Phillips is the most naturally gifted edge rusher in the draft.”
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Ojulari
“The Titans' dismal pass rush could use a dynamic athlete like Ojulari off the edge. The Georgia standout has the twitch and energy to emerge as a difference-maker.”
Lance Zeurlein, NFL.com: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
“Finding a pass rusher is critical for the Titans' future success. Paye has a rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) and short-area quickness that, with a more focused rush plan, could cause O-linemen fits at the next level.”
Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
“With the sticky situation around 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, the Titans must make sure a potential void at right tackle is filled.”
Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
“With Corey Davis likely out the door, the Titans won’t have a quality No. 2 alongside A.J. Brown. If defenses aren't forced to respect any other receiving option, it’s going to severely limit the Titans' downfield passing offense. Moore has the explosiveness to threaten downfield early in his career and is tough over the middle of the field — he went 9-of-11 in contested situations last year.”
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State
“Oweh is a freakish athlete just scratching the surface on his potential, which fits exactly what the Titans need after managing just 19 sacks during the regular season.”
Joe Rexrode, The Athletic: Ojulari
“If Ojulari is still there at No. 22, he’d be an easy choice. That is, as long as Titans brass can forgive whoever from Georgia told them all they wanted to hear about Isaiah Wilson, last year’s disappointing first-round pick. Ojulari is a bit light at 240 pounds, but that also means versatility. He did some dropping in Georgia’s 3-4 scheme and took a big step forward as a pass rusher in 2020 with 8.5 sacks. Ojulari could fit in nicely as the third guy to support Landry and the free-agent signing TBD.”
Ryan Roberts, Sports Illustrated: Ojulari
“Despite falling short of expectations, defensive end Harold Landry is still a talented pass-rusher who is in desperate need of a bookend partner. Enter Ojulari, who fits the physical profile the Titans would like to add to the position. There is a lot of Yannick Ngakoue to his game.”
