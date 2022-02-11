The Tennessee Titans won 12 games, captured their second straight AFC South division title and were the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. And yet the team has several areas of need heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ryan Tannehill’s poor performance in the postseason coupled with his struggles during the regular season under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing have some in the fanbase crossing their fingers General Manager Jon Robinson goes QB in the first round.
The case could be made that receiver is perhaps the Titans’ biggest need after a failed first year of the Julio Jones experiment and underwhelming rookie seasons from Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath.
Inside linebacker could be an interesting position to go as both Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown are set to become free agents and neither is likely to be retained. In addition, one or both of tackle Taylor Lewan and guard Rodger Saffold could be salary cap casualties, shooting the offensive line to the top of Tennessee’s priority list.
The Titans also need to find a No. 1 tight end and perhaps add some more depth in the secondary if Jackrabbit Jenkins is cut to save money. Listed below is a roundup of who draft experts project the Titans to take:
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
“I really liked Caleb Farley in the 2021 class, but a torn ACL ended his season after just two games, and that was after a back injury dropped him to the Titans in Round 1. That injury history is a little scary, which is why the Titans could go with back-to-back first-round corners. Like his college teammate Trent McDuffie, Gordon has some scheme versatility and the ability to play in the slot as well as outside. He improved a lot in 2021, picking off two passes and breaking up seven throws. He can also tackle, and I think he'll test well at the combine.”
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
“Walker gets lost in the discussion of top defensive prospects because he was surrounded by so many studs on the Georgia D. If Walker had played on a less-talented college team, we'd be talking about him as a potential top-15 pick. Listed by UGA at 6-4 and 240 pounds, the man can fly. Rashaan Evans is a free agent after this season. Walker would slot right into the starting lineup.”
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
"Upgrading the WR corps is a priority, seeing how the passing game struggled at times this season. Dotson is a big-play specialist with sticky hands and outstanding route-running skills."
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
“The first year of pairing Julio Jones with A.J. Brown didn't go as planned for the Titans, as the duo combined to miss nine games due to injuries. In search of a long-term answer that provides a different dynamic, Olave would bring speed; he's a target who can take advantage of all three areas of the field. One NFL scout described Olave to me as a 'more polished Will Fuller.' Olave has a slender 6-foot-1 frame and could run in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He could unlock the downfield dynamic of the Tennessee offense and keep teams from solely focusing on Derrick Henry by loading up the box.”
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
“The Titans need talent along the interior and Johnson just might offer guard/center value after playing in the pivot at the Senior Bowl. He's a powerful run blocker who stood out in Mobile.”
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
“Ryan Tannehill cost Tennessee its playoff game, and there have been some murmurings for change. Willis would allow the Titans to lean into their identity as a run-heavy team while developing him as a more consistent and decisive passer.”
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
"Burks is a perfect stylistic addition to the group. He has some work to do from a route-running standpoint, but if he finds a crease of space, he can outrun the entire defense. He also has the power to gain yards after contact."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
“The Titans need to push for a higher ceiling at QB beyond Ryan Tannehill, who's 33 and has only one 'locked-in' year left on his contract. This may surprise some, but this concept will gain steam should an option this appealing be available. Ridder was a great leader for the Bearcats, and he showed that he's natural dual-threat NFL prospect with his strong arm and running skills.”
Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
“Don’t expect the Titans to be dragged into the murky waters that are the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class. … You want your first-round pick to have immediate impact potential. There may not be a player in this class who has 'impact' woven into his fabric more than Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. He’s a hard-hitting destroyer in the run game. Additionally, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year is a next-level athlete with the football intelligence to enable excellent coverage ability.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.