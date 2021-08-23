Elijah Molden took off in a sprint, seeing nothing but open field as he raced toward Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask on a cornerback blitz.
Bucs’ offensive linemen Earl Watford and Jake Benzinger were a half step too slow as they converged in an effort to halt the Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback, who dropped to his hands and feet, crawling under their attempt to sandwich him, and emerged in time to bring Trask to the ground with the ball still in his hands.
“I don’t even remember (the sack),” Molden said laughingly. “Six-foot-six and 6-7 right in front of me; I’m 5-10. What am I supposed to do? I don’t remember. I kind of just blacked out.”
Molden’s performance was impressive for more than just his highlight reel sack, however. In his first live-action of the preseason, he led all players with eight tackles, and he added two tackles for loss and he tipped a pass in the fourth quarter that lead to a Clayton Geathers interception.
The 22-year-old showcased his versatility on Saturday, disrupting plays, making open-field tackles, pressuring the quarterback and covering receivers from the slot. The play immediately after his sack, Molden perfectly read a screen pass, blowing it up from the slot almost as quickly as it began.
He even launched himself into the middle of a pile and came up with a huge fourth-and-1 stop in the first quarter.
“I think [his versatility] something that Jon [Robinson] and I had envisioned with the defensive staff when (Molden) came out of Washington,” Vrabel said. “He’s been able to be in there pretty consistently for the last week and compete – hasn’t been perfect, but it was really cool to see him go out there and do some nice things – blitz and cover. One of his plays led to a big interception. So [he was] executing things that we've been coaching him to do in that situation on third down.”
Molden played 46 snaps on Saturday – more than any other Titans defensive back. Albeit against most of Tampa Bay’s backups, he made quite the first impression.
As tempting as it is to overreact and label Molden ready for the starting lineup after his performance against the Bucs, he’s still got a way to go before he earns that distinction.
But Saturday was a good start.
