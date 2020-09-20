Four weeks, four running backs.
Our fourth-ever Moody's Tire Player of the Week for Week Four of the Williamson County football season is continuing an established trend with this award thus far: when the people pick, they pick a running back.
We had some good finalists that week: Brentwood QB Cade Granzow had a huge game against Henry Co., as did CPA QB Cade Law against Ensworth. Lipscomb Academy RB Alex Broome soared vs. Page, and Indy QB Jaxson Campbell had another fine outing in a win at Blackman.
But this week's winner is an Admiral. It's Franklin RB Bryce Sparks.
Sparks ran for 113 yards and a touchdown as he played a key role in helping take down the Summit Spartans on the road that week.
He's been one of the integral parts to helping Franklin's offense find a bit of a resurgence this season, and he's a very deserving winner for our Player of the Week award.
We'll have finalists for Week Five very soon, so stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.