You’ll have to provide your own biscuits and coffee, but Franklin Tomorrow isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic change its plan to host a quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors.
It will just be virtual, of course, instead of at its usual location inside the worship center at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, where a complimentary breakfast and coffee are typically provided by Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant and Community Coffee.
The spring Breakfast will take place Tuesday, April 28, beginning at 7:45 a.m. and will feature Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. Using a Zoom webinar as well as broadcasting through social media channels and other media, the mayors will discuss current events and upcoming news in Franklin and Williamson County.
The program will last approximately one hour. To RSVP and to receive the webinar link, visit https://april28ftbreakfastwithmayors.eventbrite.com.
Breakfast with the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the partnership of partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer, and Williamson County Association of Realtors.
Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and Andrews Transportation Group.
