Frenzy may be too strong a word, but Franklin Mayor Ken Moore closed out his State of the City address Wednesday morning with an enthusiastic roar of “Franklin” and ever-louder echo of “Better Together” from the audience at Rolling Hills Community Church.
The exchange between mayor and crowd was a punctuation of sorts for the annual event that’s as much entertainment as it is information, courtesy of a string of videos produced by the city’s Communications team. Evoking influence from the likes of Top Gun, The Office and Ted Lasso, videos were used to summarize the city’s year and to provide updates on capital projects that are underway or close to completion.
Moore was joined on stage by City Administrator Eric Stuckey as both used this year’s State of the City theme, “Better Together,” to share optimistic views of Franklin’s future. They focused on how working together has strengthened the city financially, culturally and recreationally.
The city officials listed several projects that are nearing or have reached the finish line, including a multi-use trail that runs from Vera Valley Drive to Fifth Avenue in downtown Franklin, a new athletic/recreational complex the city has worked on in partnership with the Franklin Special School District, and improvements to Franklin Road from the Harpeth River bridge to Liberty Pike, among others.
In the launch phase are projects such as Ellie G’s Dream World inclusive park, the remodeling of City Hall, and affordable and workplace housing on property known as The Hill.
Perhaps the best example of how “Better Together” helped to define Franklin and the community at large was the unveiling of the bronze statue of the United States Colored Troops soldier in front of the Historic Courthouse last October.
“So many people across the community and all walks of life came together to support that effort, to be a part of it, to tell more of our history to ourselves and to the world,” Stuckey said. “It was a very special morning in October when we unveiled that statue.”
The State of the City address can be viewed through the city of Franklin’s YouTube page.
