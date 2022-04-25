Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address Wednesday, May 11, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin beginning at 7:45 a.m.
The theme this year is “Better Together.” Moore will discuss how everyone working together has helped the city of Franklin come back stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor will also talk about the city’s accomplishments in 2021 and discuss projects on the horizon for 2022 with City Administrator Eric Stuckey.
Breakfast will be provided thanks to the Franklin Breakfast Rotary.
“I look forward to the State of the City address every year,” Moore said. “This is our chance to showcase the city departments and our team members. We have one of the best City teams in the country and this is my opportunity to shine a light on all the great work we’ve accomplished and projects we continue to develop.
"I hope citizens can take the time to come watch the presentation or tune in on social media to see what we are achieving.”
For those who can’t attend in person or chose to watch virtually, the State of the City will be streamed live across the city’s social media channels.
Rolling Hills Community Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
