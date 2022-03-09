Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening a location in Cool Springs, according to FastCasual.
The restaurant will open in April 2022 at 1560 W. McEwen Dr., per a press release.
"When we first signed on with Mooyah, we knew we had a big opportunity on our hands, but we were surprised at just how quickly we found success," franchise partner Martin Arguello said in the release. "Now, we're excited to build on that momentum with our second location."
The release says franchise partners Martin and Alfredo Arguello's second restaurant will be Mooyah's third location in Tennessee — the others are in Knoxville and Brentwood. The Arguellos opened their first location in Brentwood in May of 2020, just at the onset of the pandemic.
"Martin and Alfredo are a great example of how Mooyah franchisees can get their first location up to speed quickly and expand their business to become multi-unit owners in about two year's time," Doug Willmarth, president of Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, said in the release.
"We are proud of owners like the Arguellos. They are a great example of what our franchise partners are able to achieve. We are currently looking for more experienced restaurant operators who want to become owners and build a legacy."
FastCasual says the franchise recently sold two more restaurants in the Nashville area and has the capacity to add seven additional locations in the state, creating over 180 jobs in the city.
