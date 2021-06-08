Officials with the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival announced more acts for its seventh annual event to be held Sept. 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
The festival announced in May its 2021 headliners that include Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant, among others. Organizers on Tuesday released the names of additional performers for the late-summer fest that’s making a return after having been canceled last year due to the impact from COVID-19. Among the acts is Williamson County’s own People on the Porch, making their third appearance at Pilgrimage.
Other additions are Jimbo Mathus, Thee Sacred Souls, Wax Owls, Myron Elkins, Emily West & The Whiskey Wolves of the West, Local Honeys and Ralph Covert.
The celebration of art, culture and diverse music boosts already-announced performances by Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Houndmouth, Jamestown Revival, Tank and the Bangas, Valerie June, JD McPherson, Better Than Ezra, Low Cut Connie, Robert Finley, Katie Pruitt, Morgan Wade, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Anna Vaus, Blessing Offor and Natalie Madigan.
The performers at Pilgrimage will play on five stages across the historic Harlinsdale Farm – Fender Premium Audio Midnight Sun, Gold Record Road, Shady Grove, Lil’ Pilgrims Family Village and Americana Music Triangle Experience.
Tier 1-priced general admission tickets sold out in record time, with Tier 2-priced two-day general admission tickets currently on sale for $209, and two-day VIP passes for $999. Available at PilgrimageFestival.com, a layaway plan option is offered as well, to lock in passes and spread the purchase across multiple payments.
The festival donates a portion of every ticket sale to help members of the music community in need through its direct partnership with the Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares, in addition to Friends of Franklin Parks for capital projects at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
Produced by Better Than Ezra frontman and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, alongside W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Griffin is set to host a Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival-themed Power Hour on Lightning 100 at 1 p.m. on June 14, July 14, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. Griffin will play tunes from the 2021 lineup, share memories about past performances and reveal what fans can expect this year. A pair of tickets will be given away each appearance. Tune in here.
In addition, the 200-acre park will support surrounding favorites with a curated VIP Village — 70 booths stocked with handcrafted works, wares and wearables; 35 local restaurants and cafes serving their most popular dishes; the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park — 16 of the area’s best food trucks; and a Craft Beer Hall that’s complete with an array of libations like craft beers, local whiskeys, hard seltzers, specialty drinks and frozen treats, plus games on the big screens.
