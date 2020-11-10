Four more schools in the Williamson County Schools district will be transitioning to remote learning for a few days because of increasing numbers of staff and students who are in isolation or quarantine from positive cases of or exposure to the coronavirus.
According to WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong, students from Ravenwood High, Summit High, Brentwood Middle and grades 3-5 from Westwood Elementary will be learning off-campus the rest of this week. They join Brentwood High, Franklin High, Nolensville High, Fairview Middle and sixth graders from Heritage Middle as schools whose campuses are closed this week.
Brentwood High School has the district’s highest number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine at 45 and 597 respectively, according to the latest report from the Williamson County Health Department that was updated Monday morning.
Renaissance, a more nontraditional high school with a smaller staff and student body, is the district’s only high school that hasn’t had to transition to remote learning.
