First Community Mortgage has hired mortgage veteran Billy Harter as a vice president in the company's Cool Springs office. Harter’s focus is on borrowers located in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Thompson's Station, Spring Hill, Columbia, Murfreesboro and Mt Juliet.
Harter has been in the financial industry for 15 years and has closed more than $500 million in mortgage loans. He has been recognized and received awards every year since 2008 by the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association for loan production. He was previously with FirstBank Mortgage and before that Franklin Synergy Bank, which FirstBank bought last year.
Harter holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Memphis Fogelman College of Business and Economics, where he majored in finance with a concentration in real estate.
Also joining First Community Mortgage are Harter's colleagues Jason Kaplan and Johnny Smith, as well as the team members who support them.
"Billy strategizes so that he helps every borrower meet their short- and long-term needs and financial goals," Dan Smith, FCM president said in the release. "And is especially adept at helping homebuyers and working with a full range of mortgage products, from conventional and jumbo to FHA, VA and USDA. He prides himself on leveraging FCM's internal resources and people power to create a smooth lending process and, whenever possible, quick closings, which makes him a great fit for our team."
