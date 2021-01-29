Mary Darsey Sharber, the mother of former Franklin Mayor Jerry Sharber, died Wednesday in a “very peaceful” manner after living for a short time at Franklin Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
She was 96.
“We were told by the staff at Franklin Wellness Center that she had a very peaceful passing,” Sharber said. “A nursing tech was with her when she passed, and she said she just smiled and stopped breathing. It was a very peaceful passing. It was the kind of passing most people would cherish to have.”
Mary Sharber cherished nothing more than her family, according to her son. She worked for a number of years for Sears before retiring from there in the late 1980s, and also did a good bit of volunteering in the community, including helping with elections as a poll worker.
“But her love was family,” said Sharber, who served as Franklin’s mayor from 1989 to 2003 and worked for Bellsouth (later AT&T) until retirement. “It was impossible to talk to her without her asking about the children — her grandchildren or her great-grandchildren. That was my mother. That was the love of her life.”
Mary Sharber was born Sept. 12, 1924, at the home of her parents in Brentwood, years before the village would be incorporated. Her mother was from Franklin and her father from Hillsboro (now Leiper’s Fork), and the family eventually moved to Nashville.
Mary grew up in Nashville, where she would meet Grady Dewey Sharber, the man she would marry on Oct. 8, 1942. They lived in an area of Nashville now known as the Nations, and later in Crieve Hall, raising Jerry and his two younger sisters.
After their children had grown and were living on their own (Jerry moved to Franklin in 1972), Mary and Grady bought a house about 30 years ago in Winchester, Tenn., where they lived until Grady died in 2001.
Mary sold the house in Winchester a few years later and moved to Franklin, living in Brookdale Senior Living for the past eight years. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent to a hospital in Murfreesboro for treatment. Subsequent tests showed she didn’t have the coronavirus, but she still needed nursing care and ended up in Franklin Wellness Center.
In addition to Jerry, survivors are his wife, Becky; daughter Carolyn Moore and her husband, Cork Yager, of Florida; and daughter Janice Locke and husband, Mike, of Franklin, as well as 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
“She was always a very positive person,” Sharber said. “She used to say, it makes no difference how bad things are, there is some good in it — you just have to look for it.”
