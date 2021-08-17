The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced that vehicle emissions testing will end in five counties in January 2022, including in Williamson County.
The announcement was made on Tuesday following the Environmental Protection Agency's approval a revision to the state’s air quality plan.
According to a TDEC news release, the change will take effect on Jan. 14, 2022, and will see the emissions testing end in Williamson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson Counties.
“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in the news release. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”
The change dates back to 2018 when the Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill that eliminated vehicle emissions testing in the state 120 calendar days after EPA approval, which will take effect on Sept. 16.
"Finally we will see an end to the unnecessary stress, long waits and financial burdens placed on hardworking families in Williamson, Sumner, Rutherford, Hamilton and Wilson counties where emissions testing is required,” Tennessee State Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said in the news release. “This action puts in motion the legislation our General Assembly passed in 2018 to end emissions testing and I appreciate the efforts of all of our legislators and state officials who have worked hard to end this burdensome requirement."
Vehicle owners in Williamson County who are registering their vehicles on or before Jan. 13, 2022 will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test.
According to the news release, Tennessee law provides an option for local agencies with their own air pollution control program to continue vehicle emissions testing. Davidson County opted to continue vehicle emissions testing.
More information about the TDEC and emissions testing can be found here.
