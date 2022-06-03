The Movie Gang, Williamson County's cinematic event group, will make its grand return to The Franklin Theatre in July.
After running into some friction with the Heritage Foundation, which oversees the theater, late in 2019, the two sides seem to have put it behind them for the event series to return to its original home.
The Movie Gang has not hosted an event at the theater since April 2019 when John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China screened.
The comeback selection is Robert Zemeckis' 1985 classic Back to the Future, which will screen July 3 at 7 p.m.
The Movie Gang promises pre-screening movie trivia and an "80s Enchantment Under the Sea Dance," inspired by the high school dance seen in the film. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the pre-film festivities.
Tickets are on sale now at both the Movie Gang's website and the theater's.
Tarantino Tuesdays part of June programming
The Franklin Theatre will also be showing some of the films of director Quentin Tarantino as part of a new "Tarantino Tuesdays" series.
Tarantino's seminal Pulp Fiction will get things started off June 21 at 2:30 p.m., with his Elmore Leonard adaptation Jackie Brown showing that night at 7 p.m.
Both of the Kill Bill films will screen on June 28, with Vol. 1 screening at 2:30 p.m. and Vol. 2 screening at 7 p.m.
2022 releases The Batman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Death on the Nile, Marry Me and Father Stu will screen on various dates in June after playing in local theaters.
Also on tap for the repertory theater's schedule: the Sidney Poitier classic Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? (June 15) and the remake Guess Who? (June 15).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.