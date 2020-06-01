The Franklin Theatre, which has been closed to the public since mid-March in response to state guidelines regarding COVID-19, will reopen Friday, June 12, for movies with plans for live theater and music to resume later.
Opening night begins at 7 p.m. with a showing of Monty Python and The Holy Grail. The theater is also bringing back the popular Silver Matinee series on June 17, with a showing of Some Like It Hot (1959).
According to a press release from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Franklin Theatre Executive Director Paul T. Couch and his team have been spending time during the closure rescheduling shows that were slated during the latter part of March through June and working on how and when the theater could safely reopen to patrons.
He said many of the live performances have been rescheduled in lieu of being canceled and it was determined showing of movies would be the best way to ease safely back into operations.
When the theater reopens June 12, patrons, along with the theater staff, will be required to wear cloth face coverings while in the theater and seating capacity will be limited to achieve social distancing safety measures.
“We have been preparing behind the scenes while waiting on clear guidelines from the state on how and when we are able to reopen the theater,” Couch said. “Our first priority is to consider the safety of our staff and guests. We didn’t want to open until we were certain we could provide that.
"We are excited to open with a timeless comedy classic and look forward to seeing patrons back in the theater seats in a few weeks.”
In an effort to provide a contact-free experience, tickets for each show will need to be purchased in advance at www.franklintheatre.com. All seating will be done with respect to social distancing guidelines. Contact-free purchases can be made from the theater’s concession stand.
The remaining movie schedule for the month of June is posted on the theater’s website and features many classics such as The Goonies, How to Train Your Dragon, Field of Dreams and a Silver Matinee showing of Roman Holiday.
The theater will have details on live performances at a later date.
