There were six semifinalists from Williamson County Schools that were invited to Nissan Stadium Monday for a luncheon and awards program to celebrate their accomplishments on the football field.
Sponsored by the Tennessee Titans foundation, the TSSAA's Mr. Football award is given to the best player in each division of high school football every year.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said in a release.
“They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
The other players who finished in the top five for Mr. Football in Williamson County were:
- 3A Fairview High School junior running back and outside linebacker Logan Nardozzi
- 5A Page High School senior quarterback Cade Walker
- 6A Ravenwood High School senior wide receiver Andrew Mason
- Kicker of the year nominee senior Luke Akers of Ravenwood High School
- Kicker of the year nominee junior Paxton Perry of Brentwood Academy
- Division II Class AA senior BGA quarterback Nick Semptimphelter
Semptimphelter made the top three cut for D-II AA, and Akers and Perry were in their category of three finalists. Those three players were present at Monday's luncheon, while Mason, Nardozzi and Walker had their names called during the ceremony for being semifinalists.
“It is a huge honor,” said Ravenwood High School kicker Luke Akers. “I have only been kicking for almost two seasons now. I am truly blessed to have a coach like Alan Lowry, our special teams coach, who is an NFL legend and coached in the league for 37 years.”
“It is a great honor to be with the top three guys in our division,” said BGA quarterback Nick Semptimphelter.
“There were games like Pulaski [Academy] if we did not have that kid right then, I do not know how the game turns out," Ravenwood running back and linebacker Reggie Grimes said of Mason.
Three of these semifinalists will continue their football career in college: Rice commit Andrew Mason, UCLA commit Luke Akers and Bucknell commit Nick Semptimphelter.
Walker is uncommitted as of now, as are Nardozzi and Perry.
“It means a lot,” said Akers. “It was definitely something that came as a surprise. Being in Tennessee and getting offered by a Pac 12 school was not something I originally expected. It was a huge blessing and wonderful opportunity to play for a good school and program.”
“I am really excited,” said Semptimphelter. “Coach [Dave] Cecchini has the ball rolling up there. They finished third in the Patriot League this year, so hopefully we can take the next step.”
The Mr. Football awards have been held each year since 1985. This is a prestigious honor for exceptional student-athletes in Tennessee.
The full list of 2019 winners is below, courtesy of the TSSAA.
Division I, Class 1A
Holden Willis, Greenback
Division I, Class 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Division I, Class 3A
James Moore, Stratford
Division I, Class 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Division I, Class 5A
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
Division I, Class 6A
Lincoln Pare, Houston
Division II, Class A
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Division II, Class AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Division II, Class AAA
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa
